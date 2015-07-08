Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-02-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DIAZ-CABRERA, CARLOS OSMIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/17/1999
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-02 02:26:00
Court Case 5902019242478
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GRIFFIN, JACOB ELLIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/12/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-02 03:48:00
Court Case 5902019242546
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name LOUDER, RYAN DRAKE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/14/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-02 16:31:00
Court Case 5902014044627
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DONALD, SADAVIAN LUCHASE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/31/1983
Height 6.1
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-02 03:33:00
Court Case 5902019242476
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name MCGRIFF, COREY JERMAINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/4/1971
Height 5.8
Weight 214
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-02 04:48:00
Court Case 5902019242543
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name PARKER, WENDY FREEZE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/7/1981
Height 5.4
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-02 15:55:00
Court Case 5902019242584
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00