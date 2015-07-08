Below are the Union County arrests for 11-02-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hartle, Kevin Dereck
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault Leo/Inflic Injury (F) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Hartle, Kevin Dereck (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 117 Lane Rd, Union, SC, on 11/2/2019 04:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Lee, Anthony Ray
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Second Degree Trespass), M (M),
|Description
|Lee, Anthony Ray (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (second Degree Trespass), M (M), at 2624 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 11/2/2019 05:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Strohmeyer, L
|Name
|Thompson, Nicklaus
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Robbery W/ Dangerous Weapon) (F),
|Description
|Thompson, Nicklaus (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Writ (robbery W/ Dangerous Weapon) (F), at 1001 Veazey Road, Buchnor, NC, on 11/2/2019 08:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Helms, Joshua Garrett
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr, Expired Resg (M),
|Description
|Helms, Joshua Garrett (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr, Expired Resg (M), at 4902 Pleasant Grove Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 11/2/2019 08:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Eddy, Precious
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2019
|Court Case
|201907848
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Eddy, Precious (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 700 Maurice St, Monroe, SC, on 11/2/2019 13:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Brown, Megan Ann
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Possess Marij Paraphernalia) (M),
|Description
|Brown, Megan Ann (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (possess Marij Paraphernalia) (M), at 223 S. Second Street, Albemarle, NC, on 11/2/2019 15:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R