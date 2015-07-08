Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-03-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HARRIS, ELCHINO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/20/1977
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-03 01:25:00
Court Case 5902019242643
Charge Description IDENTITY THEFT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PINCKNEY, MONET ASHANTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/14/1995
Height 4.9
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-03 17:06:00
Court Case 1202017055458
Charge Description COMMON LAW UTTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MATKINS, DAIRYON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/7/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-03 01:35:00
Court Case 5902019242629
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCILLWAIN, FREDDIE LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/4/1983
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-03 00:05:00
Court Case 5902019242627
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name MEEK, DANIEL RYAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/26/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-03 10:09:00
Court Case 5902019242671
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MOORE, JAMIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/11/1976
Height 5.9
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-03 03:15:00
Court Case 5902019242646
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00