Below are the Union County arrests for 11-03-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Faulkner, Bradley Maurice
|Arrest Date
|11/03/2019
|Court Case
|201900905
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) License Plate Frame/Cover Violation (M),
|Description
|Faulkner, Bradley Maurice (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) License Plate Frame/cover Violation (M), at 1000 Fair Oaks Dr/stevens Mill Rd, Stallings, NC, on 11/3/2019 22:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Knotts, Antwan Lamont
|Arrest Date
|11-03-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Knotts, Antwan Lamont (B /M/28) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Impaired Rev, at Forest Hills School Rd/e Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 11/3/2019 12:09:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Knotts, Antwan Lamont
|Arrest Date
|11/03/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Knotts, Antwan Lamont (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 406 Glencroft Dr, Wingate, NC, on 11/3/2019 00:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Knotts, Antwan Lamont
|Arrest Date
|11-03-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Knotts, Antwan Lamont (B /M/28) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at 2199 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd/forest Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2019 2:17:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Smith, Pamela Eudy
|Arrest Date
|11/03/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Smith, Pamela Eudy (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Nc 200, on 11/3/2019 01:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Knotts, Antwan Lamont
|Arrest Date
|11-03-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Knotts, Antwan Lamont (B /M/28) Cited on Charge of Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display, at Forest Hills School Rd, Wingate, NC, on 11/3/2019 2:24:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C