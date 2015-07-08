Below are the Union County arrests for 11-03-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Faulkner, Bradley Maurice
Arrest Date 11/03/2019
Court Case 201900905
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) License Plate Frame/Cover Violation (M),
Description Faulkner, Bradley Maurice (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) License Plate Frame/cover Violation (M), at 1000 Fair Oaks Dr/stevens Mill Rd, Stallings, NC, on 11/3/2019 22:13.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Knotts, Antwan Lamont
Arrest Date 11-03-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Knotts, Antwan Lamont (B /M/28) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Impaired Rev, at Forest Hills School Rd/e Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 11/3/2019 12:09:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Knotts, Antwan Lamont
Arrest Date 11/03/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Knotts, Antwan Lamont (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 406 Glencroft Dr, Wingate, NC, on 11/3/2019 00:19.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Knotts, Antwan Lamont
Arrest Date 11-03-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Knotts, Antwan Lamont (B /M/28) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at 2199 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd/forest Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2019 2:17:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Smith, Pamela Eudy
Arrest Date 11/03/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Smith, Pamela Eudy (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Nc 200, on 11/3/2019 01:15.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Knotts, Antwan Lamont
Arrest Date 11-03-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Knotts, Antwan Lamont (B /M/28) Cited on Charge of Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display, at Forest Hills School Rd, Wingate, NC, on 11/3/2019 2:24:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C