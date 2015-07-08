Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-04-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HILL, DONTE RASHAD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/13/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-04 01:30:00
Court Case 5902019024822
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name FLEMING, ARCHIE LAMONT
Arrest Type
DOB 10/13/1992
Height 6.4
Weight 197
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-04 10:48:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BELK, EVERETTE
Arrest Type
DOB 10/22/1964
Height 5.9
Weight 152
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-04 14:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MARTINEZ, WILBERT ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/6/1995
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-04 01:32:00
Court Case 5902019242736
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GEORGE-ALENDAREZ, ULDY KADIE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/5/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-04 10:08:00
Court Case 5902019018954
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CHAVIS, JOHN DANIEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/25/1978
Height 6.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-04 10:55:00
Court Case 1202019054060
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00