Below are the Union County arrests for 11-04-2019.

Name Hailey, Aaron Lewis
Arrest Date 11/04/2019
Court Case 201907889
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Hailey, Aaron Lewis (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2019 14:42.
Arresting Officer Ricketts, T

Name Allen, Sudie Elaine
Arrest Date 11-04-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Allen, Sudie Elaine (B /F/65) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 418 Harris Ln, Monroe, NC, between 19:00, 11/3/2019 and 14:00, 11/4/2019. Reported: 14:36, 11/4/2019.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Richard, Rodney Neal C
Arrest Date 11/04/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Richard, Rodney Neal C (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3626 Hayes Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/4/2019 15:25.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Nunez-almanza, Felicitas
Arrest Date 11-04-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Nunez-almanza, Felicitas (W /F/37) VICTIM of Lost Property (C), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 10/15/2019 and 14:45, 11/4/2019. Reported: 14:45, 11/4/2019.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Nesbit, Randy Dillon-reid
Arrest Date 11/04/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Parole Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Nesbit, Randy Dillon-reid (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Parole Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2019 17:00.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Target VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 11-04-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Target VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2901 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 08:36, 11/2/2019 and 15:39, 11/4/2019. Reported: 15:39, 11/4/2019.
Arresting Officer Burton, B