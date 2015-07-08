Below are the Union County arrests for 11-04-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hailey, Aaron Lewis
|Arrest Date
|11/04/2019
|Court Case
|201907889
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Hailey, Aaron Lewis (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2019 14:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Ricketts, T
|Name
|Allen, Sudie Elaine
|Arrest Date
|11-04-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Allen, Sudie Elaine (B /F/65) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 418 Harris Ln, Monroe, NC, between 19:00, 11/3/2019 and 14:00, 11/4/2019. Reported: 14:36, 11/4/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Richard, Rodney Neal C
|Arrest Date
|11/04/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Richard, Rodney Neal C (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3626 Hayes Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/4/2019 15:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Nunez-almanza, Felicitas
|Arrest Date
|11-04-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Nunez-almanza, Felicitas (W /F/37) VICTIM of Lost Property (C), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 10/15/2019 and 14:45, 11/4/2019. Reported: 14:45, 11/4/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Nesbit, Randy Dillon-reid
|Arrest Date
|11/04/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Parole Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Nesbit, Randy Dillon-reid (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Parole Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2019 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Target VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|11-04-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Target VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2901 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 08:36, 11/2/2019 and 15:39, 11/4/2019. Reported: 15:39, 11/4/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B