Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-05-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MORGAN, STEVEN AMIR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/11/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-05 07:37:00
Court Case 5902019242863
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount

Name HUDSON, ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/6/1966
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-05 09:30:00
Court Case 5902019209727
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HULLETT, JOHNNY LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/26/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-05 15:03:00
Court Case 5902019242735
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ODEKE, CALEB ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1998
Height 6.4
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-05 08:16:00
Court Case 5902019242865
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name NGUYEN, TINA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/15/1958
Height 5.1
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-05 09:45:00
Court Case 5902019004552
Charge Description CITY/TOWN VIOLATION (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JACKSON, RAYSHAWN
Arrest Type
DOB 5/20/1997
Height 6.4
Weight 176
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-05 17:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount