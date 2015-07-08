Below are the Union County arrests for 11-05-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jones, Mark Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2019
|Court Case
|201907907
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Burglary-1St Degree (F), 4) Larceny-Firearm (F), 5) Larceny-Felony (F), And 6) Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Jones, Mark Lee (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Burglary-1st Degree (F), 4) Larceny-firearm (F), 5) Larceny-felony (F), and 6) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2019 10:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Ricketts, T
|Name
|Monroe Hardware VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|11-05-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Monroe Hardware VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 1590 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, between 11:33, 11/5/2019 and 11:34, 11/5/2019. Reported: 11:34, 11/5/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Morgan, Michele Leigh
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Morgan, Michele Leigh (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2005 Twilight Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/5/2019 12:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Taylor, Jamaris Arkel
|Arrest Date
|11-05-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Taylor, Jamaris Arkel (B /M/25) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 100 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, between 16:00, 11/3/2019 and 12:51, 11/5/2019. Reported: 12:51, 11/5/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Brown, Mary Ellen
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2019
|Court Case
|201908915
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Brown, Mary Ellen (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5511 Mcwhorter Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/5/2019 13:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Mcmanus, Andrea Michelle
|Arrest Date
|11-05-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mcmanus, Andrea Michelle (B /F/28) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at 5016 Laurel Glen Ct, Monroe, NC, between 13:30, 11/5/2019 and 13:31, 11/5/2019. Reported: 13:31, 11/5/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Buckingham, D A