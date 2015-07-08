Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-06-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KILBY, ZACHARY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/6/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-06 01:42:00
|Court Case
|5902019243028
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|OWENS, RUDY RAYMORE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/15/1983
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-06 12:33:00
|Court Case
|5902019235587
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HORSLEY, MARK CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/28/1986
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-06 16:06:00
|Court Case
|5902019243079
|Charge Description
|MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|GIPSON, AARON LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/30/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-06 06:55:00
|Court Case
|5902019229366
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RAMIREZ-DUARTE, MARIO JOSE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/24/2000
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-06 07:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019022612
|Charge Description
|CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|JOSEPH, ZYMIRAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/16/2001
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-06 16:35:00
|Court Case
|5902019239034
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|Bond Amount
|250000.00