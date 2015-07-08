Below are the Union County arrests for 11-06-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Funderburk, Oshaua
Arrest Date 11/06/2019
Court Case 201900495
Charge Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Funderburk, Oshaua (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at S. Elm St, Marshville, NC, on 11/6/2019 02:39.
Arresting Officer Bennett, J F

Name Leak, Jumaine Kobe
Arrest Date 11/06/2019
Court Case 201900495
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Leak, Jumaine Kobe (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at S.elm St, Marshville, NC, on 11/6/2019 02:42.
Arresting Officer Bennett, J F

Name Maldonado, Benjamin Gonzalez
Arrest Date 11/06/2019
Court Case 201907931
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Maldonado, Benjamin Gonzalez (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 509 Windy Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2019 02:46.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Scott, Korey Evan
Arrest Date 11/06/2019
Court Case
Charge Parole Or Probation Violation (M),
Description Scott, Korey Evan (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (M), at 2102 Hunters Trail Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/6/2019 08:00.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Smith, Damien Maurice
Arrest Date 11/06/2019
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Smith, Damien Maurice (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2019 09:54.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Reaves, Malik Dequwan
Arrest Date 11/06/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (Larceny By Employee X2) (F),
Description Reaves, Malik Dequwan (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (larceny By Employee X2) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2019 13:40.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R