Below are the Union County arrests for 11-06-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Funderburk, Oshaua
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2019
|Court Case
|201900495
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Funderburk, Oshaua (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at S. Elm St, Marshville, NC, on 11/6/2019 02:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Bennett, J F
|Name
|Leak, Jumaine Kobe
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2019
|Court Case
|201900495
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Leak, Jumaine Kobe (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at S.elm St, Marshville, NC, on 11/6/2019 02:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Bennett, J F
|Name
|Maldonado, Benjamin Gonzalez
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2019
|Court Case
|201907931
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Maldonado, Benjamin Gonzalez (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 509 Windy Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2019 02:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Scott, Korey Evan
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Or Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Scott, Korey Evan (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (M), at 2102 Hunters Trail Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/6/2019 08:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Smith, Damien Maurice
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Smith, Damien Maurice (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2019 09:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Reaves, Malik Dequwan
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (Larceny By Employee X2) (F),
|Description
|Reaves, Malik Dequwan (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (larceny By Employee X2) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2019 13:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R