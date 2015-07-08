Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-07-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|VILLANUEVA, JIMINEZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/19/1986
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-07 06:59:00
|Court Case
|5902019006826
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MAJOR, CORDARIUS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/8/1995
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-07 13:26:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BARWICK, VANCE WESTON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/6/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-07 15:09:00
|Court Case
|8902019705637
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JACOBS, RYAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/14/1992
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-07 08:35:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCGILL, BRANDELL LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/31/1985
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-07 10:42:00
|Court Case
|5902019234279
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BLOW, JAMOL DEVONE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/4/1974
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-07 14:37:00
|Court Case
|9102018757573
|Charge Description
|EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG
|Bond Amount
|1000.00