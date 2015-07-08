Below are the Union County arrests for 11-07-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sears, Joshua Brandon
Arrest Date 11/07/2019
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Sears, Joshua Brandon (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2019 20:10.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Gomezaguilar, Elias
Arrest Date 11-07-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Gomezaguilar, Elias (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at U Turn W Mangum Dairy Rd/mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2019 12:17:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Target VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 11-07-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Target VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2901 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 08:49, 11/7/2019. Reported: 08:49, 11/7/2019.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Hansen, Paul M
Arrest Date 11-07-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Hansen, Paul M (W /M/41) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 601 Worley St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 11/6/2019 and 08:56, 11/7/2019. Reported: 08:56, 11/7/2019.
Arresting Officer Crump, J

Name Camacho, Ismael Marquez
Arrest Date 11/07/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (Domestic Violence Hearing), M (M),
Description Camacho, Ismael Marquez (W /M/70) Arrest on chrg of Writ (domestic Violence Hearing), M (M), at 5150 Western Avenue, Morganton, NC, on 11/7/2019 07:29.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Battle, James Edward
Arrest Date 11-07-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Battle, James Edward (B /M/44) VICTIM of Found Property (C), at 1239 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 08:30, 11/7/2019. Reported: 09:30, 11/7/2019.
Arresting Officer Bolen, W E