Below are the Union County arrests for 11-07-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sears, Joshua Brandon
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Sears, Joshua Brandon (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2019 20:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Gomezaguilar, Elias
|Arrest Date
|11-07-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gomezaguilar, Elias (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at U Turn W Mangum Dairy Rd/mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2019 12:17:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Target VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|11-07-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Target VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2901 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 08:49, 11/7/2019. Reported: 08:49, 11/7/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Hansen, Paul M
|Arrest Date
|11-07-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hansen, Paul M (W /M/41) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 601 Worley St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 11/6/2019 and 08:56, 11/7/2019. Reported: 08:56, 11/7/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Crump, J
|Name
|Camacho, Ismael Marquez
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Domestic Violence Hearing), M (M),
|Description
|Camacho, Ismael Marquez (W /M/70) Arrest on chrg of Writ (domestic Violence Hearing), M (M), at 5150 Western Avenue, Morganton, NC, on 11/7/2019 07:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Battle, James Edward
|Arrest Date
|11-07-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Battle, James Edward (B /M/44) VICTIM of Found Property (C), at 1239 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 08:30, 11/7/2019. Reported: 09:30, 11/7/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolen, W E