Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-08-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HICKS, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/23/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-08 11:01:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, SANDINO RAYNARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/11/1996
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-08 13:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019241601
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CRAIG, BENJAMIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/22/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-08 15:40:00
|Court Case
|5902018024978
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HOFFMAN, DREW
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/25/1968
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-08 11:05:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FEARS, TRAVON MARKISH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/9/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-08 15:22:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ELLISON, HEZEKIAH SHALOM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/15/2002
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|285
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-08 15:55:00
|Court Case
|5902019243328
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00