Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-08-2019 of mecklenburg.

Name HICKS, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type
DOB 10/23/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-08 11:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, SANDINO RAYNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/11/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-08 13:45:00
Court Case 5902019241601
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CRAIG, BENJAMIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/22/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-08 15:40:00
Court Case 5902018024978
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HOFFMAN, DREW
Arrest Type
DOB 11/25/1968
Height 5.11
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-08 11:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FEARS, TRAVON MARKISH
Arrest Type
DOB 2/9/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-08 15:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ELLISON, HEZEKIAH SHALOM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/15/2002
Height 6.2
Weight 285
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-08 15:55:00
Court Case 5902019243328
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00