Below are the Union County arrests for 11-08-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Alvarez, Heidi Denise
Arrest Date 11/08/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Alvarez, Heidi Denise (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2019 20:00.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Hilton, Larry Donald
Arrest Date 11/08/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Hilton, Larry Donald (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2019 20:00.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Brooks, Zachary
Arrest Date 11/08/2019
Court Case 201908021
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Brooks, Zachary (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 239 E East Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2019 21:43.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Maldonado, Calixto Gonzalez
Arrest Date 11/08/2019
Court Case 201909119
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (M) (M),
Description Maldonado, Calixto Gonzalez (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (m) (M), at 15080 Idlewild Rd, Stallings, NC, on 11/8/2019 20:00.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Lacey, Brannon Garrett
Arrest Date 11/08/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Lacey, Brannon Garrett (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 4410 Sages Av, Lake Park, NC, on 11/8/2019 03:09.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Dunn, Donald Robert
Arrest Date 11-08-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Dunn, Donald Robert (W /M/57) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 699 S Indian Trail Rd/old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/8/2019 6:39:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Pullin, Z D