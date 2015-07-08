Below are the Union County arrests for 11-08-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Alvarez, Heidi Denise
|Arrest Date
|11/08/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Alvarez, Heidi Denise (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Hilton, Larry Donald
|Arrest Date
|11/08/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Hilton, Larry Donald (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Brooks, Zachary
|Arrest Date
|11/08/2019
|Court Case
|201908021
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Brooks, Zachary (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 239 E East Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2019 21:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Maldonado, Calixto Gonzalez
|Arrest Date
|11/08/2019
|Court Case
|201909119
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (M) (M),
|Description
|Maldonado, Calixto Gonzalez (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (m) (M), at 15080 Idlewild Rd, Stallings, NC, on 11/8/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Lacey, Brannon Garrett
|Arrest Date
|11/08/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Lacey, Brannon Garrett (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 4410 Sages Av, Lake Park, NC, on 11/8/2019 03:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Dunn, Donald Robert
|Arrest Date
|11-08-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dunn, Donald Robert (W /M/57) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 699 S Indian Trail Rd/old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/8/2019 6:39:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Pullin, Z D