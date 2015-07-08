Below are the Union County arrests for 11-09-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ott, Robert David
|Arrest Date
|11/09/2019
|Court Case
|201909146
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Ott, Robert David (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 3231 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2019 22:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Gomez-perez, Osni Lisandro
|Arrest Date
|11-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gomez-perez, Osni Lisandro (H /M/22) Cited on Charge of Reckless Driving To Endanger, at 4599 Goldmine Rd/willow Run Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2019 2:27:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Gomez-perez, Osni Lisandro
|Arrest Date
|11-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gomez-perez, Osni Lisandro (H /M/22) Cited on Charge of Driving While Impaired, at 4599 Goldmine Rd/willow Run Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2019 2:27:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Kottyan, Spencer Brady
|Arrest Date
|11-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kottyan, Spencer Brady (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Consume Alcohol < 21, at 15000 Idlewild Rd, Stallings, on 11/9/2019 2:44:31 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Ashe, P R
|Name
|Jones, Seth Edward
|Arrest Date
|11-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Jones, Seth Edward (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Consume Alcohol < 19, at Chandler Forest/2004 Chandler Forest Ct, Indian Trail, on 11/9/2019 3:38:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Jones, Seth Edward
|Arrest Date
|11-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Jones, Seth Edward (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Resist, Delay, Obstruct, at 1099 Chandler Forest Ct/brookhollow Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/9/2019 3:45:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W