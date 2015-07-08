Below are the Union County arrests for 11-09-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ott, Robert David
Arrest Date 11/09/2019
Court Case 201909146
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Ott, Robert David (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 3231 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2019 22:00.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Gomez-perez, Osni Lisandro
Arrest Date 11-09-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Gomez-perez, Osni Lisandro (H /M/22) Cited on Charge of Reckless Driving To Endanger, at 4599 Goldmine Rd/willow Run Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2019 2:27:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Gomez-perez, Osni Lisandro
Arrest Date 11-09-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Gomez-perez, Osni Lisandro (H /M/22) Cited on Charge of Driving While Impaired, at 4599 Goldmine Rd/willow Run Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2019 2:27:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Kottyan, Spencer Brady
Arrest Date 11-09-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Kottyan, Spencer Brady (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Consume Alcohol < 21, at 15000 Idlewild Rd, Stallings, on 11/9/2019 2:44:31 AM.
Arresting Officer Ashe, P R

Name Jones, Seth Edward
Arrest Date 11-09-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Jones, Seth Edward (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Consume Alcohol < 19, at Chandler Forest/2004 Chandler Forest Ct, Indian Trail, on 11/9/2019 3:38:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W

Name Jones, Seth Edward
Arrest Date 11-09-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Jones, Seth Edward (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Resist, Delay, Obstruct, at 1099 Chandler Forest Ct/brookhollow Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/9/2019 3:45:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W