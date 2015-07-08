Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-10-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JOHNSON, TAISA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/3/1992
Height 5.4
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-10 02:23:00
Court Case 5902019243566
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name JERNIGAN, CURTIS JEROME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/8/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-10 11:13:00
Court Case 5902019228227
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LOVE, CARROLL DICKSON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/26/1965
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-10 16:08:00
Court Case 5902019243578
Charge Description SEXUAL BATTERY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name KOWALSKI, TODD ALAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/8/1973
Height 6.0
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-10 01:42:00
Court Case 5902019243565
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name LACY, DONALD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/5/1993
Height 6.3
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-10 09:54:00
Court Case 5902019243600
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MUNGO, ANTONIO LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/22/1977
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-10 15:47:00
Court Case 5902019243617
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00