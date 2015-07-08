Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-11-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ZEKAN, VELIDA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/9/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-11 08:40:00
|Court Case
|5902019243118
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MEDLEY, MALIK DANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/9/1999
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-11 15:06:00
|Court Case
|5902019015783
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WOOD, JAMES FRANKLIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/25/1968
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-11 09:24:00
|Court Case
|5902019242921
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RHODES, TYRANCE RAYON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/10/1976
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-11 15:26:00
|Court Case
|5902019234152
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|GRIFFIN, MALEA HAILEY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/30/1998
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-11 10:16:00
|Court Case
|3502019061840
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SULLIVAN, KEVIN RAY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/19/1995
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-11 12:49:00
|Court Case
|5902019243728
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF A FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|1000.00