Below are the Union County arrests for 11-11-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brewer, Timothy Antonia
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2019
|Court Case
|201908070
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Brewer, Timothy Antonia (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 1599 N Charlotte Av/patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2019 02:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Oughton, Quamiecka Chanaysia
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2019
|Court Case
|201908071
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Oughton, Quamiecka Chanaysia (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74/walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2019 05:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Bailey, John Michael
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2019
|Court Case
|201909093
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Bailey, John Michael (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1201 Zeb Helms Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2019 10:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Helms, Devin Leigh
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear -Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Probabtion Violation (F), 2) Fail To Appear -Possession Cocaine (F), And 3) Fail To Appear -Shoplifting (M),
|Description
|Helms, Devin Leigh (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear -drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Probabtion Violation (F), 2) Fail To Appear -possession Cocaine (F), and 3) Fail To Appear -shoplifting (M), at 1702 Cottage Creek Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/11/2019 11:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Chang, Joshua
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Chang, Joshua (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 601 S/claw Austin, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2019 11:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Calloway, Michael Anthony
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Calloway, Michael Anthony (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 6005 Lowergate Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 11/11/2019 16:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J