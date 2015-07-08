Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-13-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SMITH, TYRONE DENARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/17/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 167
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-13 04:31:00
Court Case 5902019242660
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FEATHERSON, RYAN ONEIL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/26/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-13 09:30:00
Court Case 5902019243951
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name ANDERSON, KAILA NICOLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/30/2003
Height 5.7
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-13 14:04:00
Court Case 5902019243833
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name MACK, SAMONE AVEON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/3/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-13 14:27:00
Court Case 5902019234897
Charge Description CONSP OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRET
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DAVIS, THOMAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/4/1963
Height 5.10
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-13 02:24:00
Court Case 5902019011313
Charge Description OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HANDY, DEANGELO RYKEEM
Arrest Type
DOB 9/12/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-13 11:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount