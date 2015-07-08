Below are the Union County arrests for 11-13-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Guzman-franco, Leonel
Arrest Date 11/13/2019
Court Case 201909229
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Guzman-franco, Leonel (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4899 Rogers Rd/meriwether Lewis Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/13/2019 00:20.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Johnson, Antonio Vershawn
Arrest Date 11-13-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Johnson, Antonio Vershawn (B /M/29) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/wesley Chapel Stouts, Indian Trail, on 11/13/2019 12:50:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Pardue, Celeste Allen
Arrest Date 11/13/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Pardue, Celeste Allen (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3322 Joe Griffin Rd, Monroe, SC, on 11/13/2019 02:48.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Thompson, Jesse Dearmon
Arrest Date 11-13-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Thompson, Jesse Dearmon (W /M/32) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 2226 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 04:49, 11/13/2019. Reported: 04:49, 11/13/2019.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Lyles, Lorance James
Arrest Date 11/13/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (Dss Custody), M (M),
Description Lyles, Lorance James (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Custody), M (M), at 1245 Camp Rd, Salisbury, NC, on 11/13/2019 06:44.
Arresting Officer Streater, A T

Name Heyward, Miriam Olivia
Arrest Date 11-13-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Heyward, Miriam Olivia (B /F/24) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 717 Sinclair Dr, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 11/12/2019 and 06:38, 11/13/2019. Reported: 06:38, 11/13/2019.
Arresting Officer Burton, B