Below are the Union County arrests for 11-13-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Guzman-franco, Leonel
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2019
|Court Case
|201909229
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Guzman-franco, Leonel (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4899 Rogers Rd/meriwether Lewis Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/13/2019 00:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Johnson, Antonio Vershawn
|Arrest Date
|11-13-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Johnson, Antonio Vershawn (B /M/29) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/wesley Chapel Stouts, Indian Trail, on 11/13/2019 12:50:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Pardue, Celeste Allen
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Pardue, Celeste Allen (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3322 Joe Griffin Rd, Monroe, SC, on 11/13/2019 02:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Thompson, Jesse Dearmon
|Arrest Date
|11-13-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Thompson, Jesse Dearmon (W /M/32) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 2226 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 04:49, 11/13/2019. Reported: 04:49, 11/13/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Lyles, Lorance James
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Dss Custody), M (M),
|Description
|Lyles, Lorance James (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Custody), M (M), at 1245 Camp Rd, Salisbury, NC, on 11/13/2019 06:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Streater, A T
|Name
|Heyward, Miriam Olivia
|Arrest Date
|11-13-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Heyward, Miriam Olivia (B /F/24) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 717 Sinclair Dr, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 11/12/2019 and 06:38, 11/13/2019. Reported: 06:38, 11/13/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B