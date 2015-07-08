Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-14-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JOHNSON, SHAMYIA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/30/2000
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-14 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019244036
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|VANTERPOOL, DASHIELLE MARC
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/17/1976
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-14 10:40:00
|Court Case
|3502019702820
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|COCHRANE, VINCENT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/24/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|168
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-14 15:11:00
|Court Case
|5902019017196
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JONES, DARIUS M
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/3/1990
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-14 16:02:00
|Court Case
|5902018233398
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MORGAN, TIMOTHY ANTOINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/3/1985
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-14 01:29:00
|Court Case
|5902019233807
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, ELIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/3/1964
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-14 12:22:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount