Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-14-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JOHNSON, SHAMYIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/30/2000
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-14 00:00:00
Court Case 5902019244036
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name VANTERPOOL, DASHIELLE MARC
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/17/1976
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-14 10:40:00
Court Case 3502019702820
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name COCHRANE, VINCENT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/24/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-14 15:11:00
Court Case 5902019017196
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JONES, DARIUS M
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/3/1990
Height 6.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-14 16:02:00
Court Case 5902018233398
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MORGAN, TIMOTHY ANTOINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/3/1985
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-14 01:29:00
Court Case 5902019233807
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name WILLIAMS, ELIZABETH
Arrest Type
DOB 12/3/1964
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-14 12:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount