Below are the Union County arrests for 11-14-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bryant, Amanda Lynette
|Arrest Date
|11/14/2019
|Court Case
|201908194
|Charge
|1) Common Law Robbery (F) And 2) Comm Law Conspiracy (F),
|Description
|Bryant, Amanda Lynette (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F) and 2) Comm Law Conspiracy (F), at 820 N Charlotte Ave, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2019 18:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Brown, Rico Lodroge
|Arrest Date
|11/14/2019
|Court Case
|201908194
|Charge
|1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Comm Law Conspiracy (F), And 3) True Bill Of Indictment (F),
|Description
|Brown, Rico Lodroge (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Comm Law Conspiracy (F), and 3) True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 820 N Charlotte Ave, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2019 18:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Farhi, Jacob Nathaniel
|Arrest Date
|11/14/2019
|Court Case
|201909244
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Farhi, Jacob Nathaniel (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2019 18:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Smith, Philip Anthony
|Arrest Date
|11-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Smith, Philip Anthony (B /M/36) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Unionville Indian Trl Rd/hwy 74, Monroe, on 11/14/2019 1:56:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R
|Name
|Gonzalez, Concepcion Ramirez
|Arrest Date
|11-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gonzalez, Concepcion Ramirez (W /F/56) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/rocky River Rd, Indian Trail, on 11/14/2019 2:13:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Zamudio-ramirez, Patricia Yolanda
|Arrest Date
|11-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Zamudio-ramirez, Patricia Yolanda (H /F/45) Cited on Charge of No Operators License (201909262), at 100 Stack Rd/wolf Pond Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2019 2:15:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Everette, M S