Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-15-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SAWYER, HARRY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/3/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-15 08:04:00
Court Case 1202019051905
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name BOYD, SHEENA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/25/1983
Height 5.2
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-15 12:08:00
Court Case 5902019234396
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FAGAN, KIRSTIN LEIGH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/15/1979
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-15 14:45:00
Court Case 5902019244260
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 75000.00

Name SMITH, CAROLINE
Arrest Type
DOB 3/2/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-15 09:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CARTER, DREQUAN ROMELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/14/1993
Height 6.4
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-15 08:30:00
Court Case 5902019244100
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount

Name MCALEESE, WILLIAM JAMES
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/19/1981
Height 6.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-15 14:30:00
Court Case 1202019716669
Charge Description NO LIABILITY INSURANCE
Bond Amount 1000.00