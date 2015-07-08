Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-15-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SAWYER, HARRY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/3/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-15 08:04:00
|Court Case
|1202019051905
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|BOYD, SHEENA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/25/1983
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-15 12:08:00
|Court Case
|5902019234396
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|FAGAN, KIRSTIN LEIGH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/15/1979
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-15 14:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019244260
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|75000.00
|Name
|SMITH, CAROLINE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/2/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-15 09:03:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CARTER, DREQUAN ROMELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/14/1993
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-15 08:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019244100
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCALEESE, WILLIAM JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/19/1981
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-15 14:30:00
|Court Case
|1202019716669
|Charge Description
|NO LIABILITY INSURANCE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00