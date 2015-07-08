Below are the Union County arrests for 11-15-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wallace, Madonna Kia
Arrest Date 11/15/2019
Court Case
Charge Misdemeanor Larceny (M),
Description Wallace, Madonna Kia (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2019 11:45.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Rogers, Truman Lamar
Arrest Date 11/15/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Rogers, Truman Lamar (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 7501 Walnut Crest Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/15/2019 20:00.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Farhi, Jacob Nathaniel
Arrest Date 11/15/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Farhi, Jacob Nathaniel (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2019 12:15.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Oviedo, Jose Levi
Arrest Date 11/15/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Oviedo, Jose Levi (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2019 20:39.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Kennedy, Gerard Ramon
Arrest Date 11/15/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Kennedy, Gerard Ramon (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2019 12:33.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Scott, James Allen
Arrest Date 11/15/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Scott, James Allen (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at S. Rocky River, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2019 22:08.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M