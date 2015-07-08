Below are the Union County arrests for 11-15-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wallace, Madonna Kia
|Arrest Date
|11/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Misdemeanor Larceny (M),
|Description
|Wallace, Madonna Kia (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2019 11:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Rogers, Truman Lamar
|Arrest Date
|11/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Rogers, Truman Lamar (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 7501 Walnut Crest Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/15/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Farhi, Jacob Nathaniel
|Arrest Date
|11/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Farhi, Jacob Nathaniel (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2019 12:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Oviedo, Jose Levi
|Arrest Date
|11/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Oviedo, Jose Levi (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2019 20:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Kennedy, Gerard Ramon
|Arrest Date
|11/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Kennedy, Gerard Ramon (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2019 12:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Scott, James Allen
|Arrest Date
|11/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Scott, James Allen (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at S. Rocky River, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2019 22:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M