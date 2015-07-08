Below are the Union County arrests for 11-16-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gray, Noah Lucas
|Arrest Date
|11/16/2019
|Court Case
|201909320
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Gray, Noah Lucas (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3001 Secret Garden Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/16/2019 03:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Stinson, Nykeeria Montezia
|Arrest Date
|11-16-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Stinson, Nykeeria Montezia (B /F/21) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at U Turn/cuddy Dr, Marshville, NC, on 11/16/2019 8:04:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Name
|Hargett, Jonathon Alexander
|Arrest Date
|11-16-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hargett, Jonathon Alexander (W /M/39) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Required To Be Registered, at Nc Morgan Mill Rd/new Salem Rd, Monroe, on 11/16/2019 2:22:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Name
|Hargett, Jonathon Alexander
|Arrest Date
|11-16-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hargett, Jonathon Alexander (W /M/39) Cited on Charge of Possess Open Container On City Street Or Property, at 3825 Morgan Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 11/16/2019 4:39:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C