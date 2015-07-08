Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-17-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CRAWFORD, CLAYTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/4/1965
Height 6.1
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-17 03:20:00
Court Case 5902019244365
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HATTEN, ZECHARIAH WADE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/8/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-17 12:16:00
Court Case 1202019053992
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name PRESSLEY, TOMMIE LYNBERTRAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/16/1993
Height 5.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-17 01:50:00
Court Case 5902019244366
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name HOWARD, ALAYSHIA MONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/21/2002
Height 5.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-17 10:50:00
Court Case 5902019244395
Charge Description POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount

Name CURRY, MARCHELE LAYSHANETTE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/1/1991
Height 5.1
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-17 02:55:00
Court Case 5902019244372
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name COLLINS, NICHOLAS TYLER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/3/1993
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-17 14:27:00
Court Case 5902019244406
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00