Below are the Union County arrests for 11-17-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Griffin, Stanley Wayne
Arrest Date 11/17/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Griffin, Stanley Wayne (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2019 09:41.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Parker, Rodney Dwayne
Arrest Date 11/17/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F),
Description Parker, Rodney Dwayne (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2019 10:50.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Gonzalez, Benjamin
Arrest Date 11/17/2019
Court Case 201908257
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Gonzalez, Benjamin (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 830 Blk N. M.l.k Jr Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2019 12:00.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Lowery, Kadarius Michael
Arrest Date 11/17/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Lowery, Kadarius Michael (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2019 15:30.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Jackson, Victoria Ashleyessence86
Arrest Date 11/17/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Open Container) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Disorderly Conduct At A Terminal) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Rdo) (M),
Description Jackson, Victoria Ashleyessence86 (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Open Container) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(disorderly Conduct At A Terminal) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(rdo) (M), at 12047 Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 11/17/2019 15:34.
Arresting Officer Mathews, T

Name Evans, Tiffani Nicole
Arrest Date 11/17/2019
Court Case 201909350
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Evans, Tiffani Nicole (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 508 Red Barn Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/17/2019 15:47.
Arresting Officer Chimienti, J M