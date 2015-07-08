Below are the Union County arrests for 11-17-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Griffin, Stanley Wayne
|Arrest Date
|11/17/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Griffin, Stanley Wayne (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2019 09:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Parker, Rodney Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|11/17/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F),
|Description
|Parker, Rodney Dwayne (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2019 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Gonzalez, Benjamin
|Arrest Date
|11/17/2019
|Court Case
|201908257
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Benjamin (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 830 Blk N. M.l.k Jr Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2019 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Lowery, Kadarius Michael
|Arrest Date
|11/17/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Lowery, Kadarius Michael (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2019 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Jackson, Victoria Ashleyessence86
|Arrest Date
|11/17/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Open Container) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Disorderly Conduct At A Terminal) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Rdo) (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Victoria Ashleyessence86 (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Open Container) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(disorderly Conduct At A Terminal) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(rdo) (M), at 12047 Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 11/17/2019 15:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Mathews, T
|Name
|Evans, Tiffani Nicole
|Arrest Date
|11/17/2019
|Court Case
|201909350
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Evans, Tiffani Nicole (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 508 Red Barn Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/17/2019 15:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M