Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-18-2019 of mecklenburg.

Name MAGANA, PABLO CORDOVA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/8/1996
Height 5.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-18 03:15:00
Court Case 5902019244465
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name IMREISH, ALI MUSA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/26/1993
Height 6.3
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-18 12:30:00
Court Case 5902019219749
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name EASTERLING, SONTE MIKALA
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 3/30/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-18 17:27:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name GREENE, MYRON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/19/1994
Height 6.4
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-18 08:15:00
Court Case 3502018714880
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MEBANE, DONOVAN LEMONT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/3/1967
Height 5.6
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-18 11:14:00
Court Case 3502006014726
Charge Description DWLR
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HERNANDEZ, JOSE ALFREDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/8/1985
Height 5.9
Weight 85
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-18 16:00:00
Court Case 5902019244520
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount