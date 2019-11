Charge

1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Littering Not>15Lbs (M), 4) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), 5) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 7) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), 8) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), 9) Drive/Allow Mv No Regiistration (M), 10) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 11) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny) (M), 12) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Methamphetamine) (M), 13) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possess Heroin) (M), And 14) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possess Drug Paraphernailia) (M),