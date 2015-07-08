Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-19-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|VANDIVER, JAHEIM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/21/2001
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-19 03:53:00
|Court Case
|5902019244591
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|STANLEY, COREY LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/3/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-19 11:39:00
|Court Case
|3502019061542
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MARTINEZ, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/7/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-19 17:10:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FULLER, EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/15/1970
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-19 07:20:00
|Court Case
|5902019214783
|Charge Description
|FAIL TO WORK AFTER PAID
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GARRISON, DARRYL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/25/1968
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-19 12:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019243215
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|CAMPBELL, JUSTIN DEVONTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/3/1995
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-19 11:40:00
|Court Case
|5902019244661
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|Bond Amount
|250000.00