Below are the Union County arrests for 11-19-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Oliver, Austin Gordon
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2019
|Court Case
|201901142
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Oliver, Austin Gordon (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 200 W North Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/19/2019 17:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Vanhoose, Alan Wayne
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2019
|Court Case
|201907946
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Vanhoose, Alan Wayne (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 2004 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/19/2019 01:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Wingo, Haywood Jr.
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2019
|Court Case
|201909416
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Wingo, Haywood Jr. (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 2519 Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 11/19/2019 21:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Kimball, M M
|Name
|Wallace, Samuel Leonard
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2019
|Court Case
|201908299
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Show Cause), M (M),
|Description
|Wallace, Samuel Leonard (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(show Cause), M (M), at 503 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/19/2019 01:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, A B
|Name
|Massey, Jaron Alex
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2019
|Court Case
|201901106
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), And 3) Burglary-1St Degree (F),
|Description
|Massey, Jaron Alex (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), and 3) Burglary-1st Degree (F), at 4616 Waterbell Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/19/2019 21:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Bailey, B
|Name
|Baker, Marvin Ray
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Felony B/E, Felony Larceny) (F),
|Description
|Baker, Marvin Ray (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Writ (felony B/e, Felony Larceny) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/19/2019 07:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K