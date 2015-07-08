Below are the Union County arrests for 11-19-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Oliver, Austin Gordon
Arrest Date 11/19/2019
Court Case 201901142
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Oliver, Austin Gordon (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 200 W North Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/19/2019 17:56.
Arresting Officer Helms, P

Name Vanhoose, Alan Wayne
Arrest Date 11/19/2019
Court Case 201907946
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Vanhoose, Alan Wayne (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 2004 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/19/2019 01:28.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Wingo, Haywood Jr.
Arrest Date 11/19/2019
Court Case 201909416
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Wingo, Haywood Jr. (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 2519 Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 11/19/2019 21:32.
Arresting Officer Kimball, M M

Name Wallace, Samuel Leonard
Arrest Date 11/19/2019
Court Case 201908299
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Show Cause), M (M),
Description Wallace, Samuel Leonard (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(show Cause), M (M), at 503 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/19/2019 01:30.
Arresting Officer Greene, A B

Name Massey, Jaron Alex
Arrest Date 11/19/2019
Court Case 201901106
Charge 1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), And 3) Burglary-1St Degree (F),
Description Massey, Jaron Alex (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), and 3) Burglary-1st Degree (F), at 4616 Waterbell Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/19/2019 21:34.
Arresting Officer Bailey, B

Name Baker, Marvin Ray
Arrest Date 11/19/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (Felony B/E, Felony Larceny) (F),
Description Baker, Marvin Ray (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Writ (felony B/e, Felony Larceny) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/19/2019 07:20.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K