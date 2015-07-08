Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-20-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FRANZ, ALEXIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/17/1999
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-20 05:06:00
|Court Case
|5902019244734
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARRIS, JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/21/1984
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-20 04:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019238711
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|CASTRO-HERMOSILLO, ALAN SALV
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/14/1994
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-20 14:54:00
|Court Case
|5902019026311
|Charge Description
|CONSPIRE TRAFFIC OPIUM/HEROIN
|Bond Amount
|250000.00
|Name
|MARTIN, ALAURA KEONNA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/5/1989
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-20 02:10:00
|Court Case
|5902019244732
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, JAYLAN D
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/30/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-20 11:38:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COLE, CALDWELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/10/1944
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-20 15:03:00
|Court Case
|5902019026394
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|Bond Amount
|75000.00