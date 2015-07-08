Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-20-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FRANZ, ALEXIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/17/1999
Height 5.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-20 05:06:00
Court Case 5902019244734
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, JOSHUA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/21/1984
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-20 04:00:00
Court Case 5902019238711
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name CASTRO-HERMOSILLO, ALAN SALV
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/14/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-20 14:54:00
Court Case 5902019026311
Charge Description CONSPIRE TRAFFIC OPIUM/HEROIN
Bond Amount 250000.00

Name MARTIN, ALAURA KEONNA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/5/1989
Height 5.5
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-20 02:10:00
Court Case 5902019244732
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ROBINSON, JAYLAN D
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/30/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-20 11:38:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name COLE, CALDWELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/10/1944
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-20 15:03:00
Court Case 5902019026394
Charge Description ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount 75000.00