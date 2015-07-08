Charge

1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 7) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 8) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 10) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 11) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 12) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 13) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 14) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 15) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 16) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 17) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 18) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 19) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 20) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 21) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 22) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 23) Larceny-Felony (F), 24) Larceny-Felony (F), 25) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 26) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 27) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 28) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 29) Financial Card Theft (F), And 30) Financial Card Theft (F),