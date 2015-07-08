Below are the Union County arrests for 11-20-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcgrigg, Jonathan Robert
Arrest Date 11/20/2019
Court Case 201909458
Charge Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Mcgrigg, Jonathan Robert (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 1114 Clarksville Campground Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/20/2019 18:14.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Baker, Charles William
Arrest Date 11/20/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
Description Baker, Charles William (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/20/2019 18:50.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Boulware, Tracy Ferrell
Arrest Date 11/20/2019
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Boulware, Tracy Ferrell (W /F/54) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3930 Dusty Hollow Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/20/2019 19:12.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Grise, Kristian
Arrest Date 11/20/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Grise, Kristian (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 4515 Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 11/20/2019 20:00.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Jackimowicz, Zachary James
Arrest Date 11/20/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Jackimowicz, Zachary James (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 500 Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 11/20/2019 00:12.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Montgomery, Orlando Trimel
Arrest Date 11/20/2019
Court Case 201908346
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 7) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 8) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 10) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 11) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 12) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 13) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 14) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 15) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 16) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 17) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 18) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 19) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 20) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 21) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 22) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 23) Larceny-Felony (F), 24) Larceny-Felony (F), 25) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 26) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 27) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 28) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 29) Financial Card Theft (F), And 30) Financial Card Theft (F),
Description Montgomery, Orlando Trimel (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 7) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 8) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 10) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 11) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 12) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 13) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 14) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 15) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 16) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 17) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 18) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 19) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 20) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 21) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 22) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 23) Larceny-felony (F), 24) Larceny-felony (F), 25) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 26) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 27) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 28) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 29) Financial Card Theft (F), and 30) Financial Card Theft (F), at E East Avenue/skyway, Monroe, NC, on 11/20/2019 20:43.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S