Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-21-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCKINNEY, KELVIN GASTON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/29/1964
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-21 05:07:00
|Court Case
|5902019206021
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JORDAN, TAMMY LOUISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/18/1969
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-21 10:44:00
|Court Case
|5902019243210
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RETIGUEN, ABISMAEL GONZALEZ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/5/1971
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-21 12:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019245042
|Charge Description
|INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HOPKINS, DENIYA ANIA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/9/2001
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-21 15:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019228928
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WRIGHT, ADRIAN PIERRE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/12/1987
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-21 02:35:00
|Court Case
|5902019244937
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ADON, ABRAHAM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/23/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-21 11:27:00
|Court Case
|5902019233870
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|3000.00