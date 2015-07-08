Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-21-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCKINNEY, KELVIN GASTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/29/1964
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-21 05:07:00
Court Case 5902019206021
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JORDAN, TAMMY LOUISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/18/1969
Height 5.3
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-21 10:44:00
Court Case 5902019243210
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount

Name RETIGUEN, ABISMAEL GONZALEZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/5/1971
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-21 12:45:00
Court Case 5902019245042
Charge Description INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HOPKINS, DENIYA ANIA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/9/2001
Height 5.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-21 15:45:00
Court Case 5902019228928
Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name WRIGHT, ADRIAN PIERRE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/12/1987
Height 6.3
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-21 02:35:00
Court Case 5902019244937
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ADON, ABRAHAM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/23/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-21 11:27:00
Court Case 5902019233870
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 3000.00