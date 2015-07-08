Below are the Union County arrests for 11-21-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cranford, Marty Shane
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) And 2) False Application Reg/Title (M),
|Description
|Cranford, Marty Shane (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) and 2) False Application Reg/title (M), at 3122 Concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 11/21/2019 09:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Lheureux, L R
|Name
|Richardson, Sheketta Ann
|Arrest Date
|11-21-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Richardson, Sheketta Ann (B /F/32) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/presson Rd, Wingate, on 11/21/2019 5:39:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Craig, Malcolm Tyrell
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Craig, Malcolm Tyrell (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2019 10:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Gvazdauskas, Jason Joseph
|Arrest Date
|11-21-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gvazdauskas, Jason Joseph (W /M/44) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 2199 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd/forest Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2019 7:50:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Jones, Mark Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Jones, Mark Lee (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2019 11:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|11-21-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 01:38, 11/21/2019 and 01:39, 11/21/2019. Reported: 01:39, 11/21/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J