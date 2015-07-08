Below are the Union County arrests for 11-21-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cranford, Marty Shane
Arrest Date 11/21/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) And 2) False Application Reg/Title (M),
Description Cranford, Marty Shane (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) and 2) False Application Reg/title (M), at 3122 Concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 11/21/2019 09:48.
Arresting Officer Lheureux, L R

Name Richardson, Sheketta Ann
Arrest Date 11-21-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Richardson, Sheketta Ann (B /F/32) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/presson Rd, Wingate, on 11/21/2019 5:39:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Craig, Malcolm Tyrell
Arrest Date 11/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Craig, Malcolm Tyrell (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2019 10:38.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Gvazdauskas, Jason Joseph
Arrest Date 11-21-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Gvazdauskas, Jason Joseph (W /M/44) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 2199 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd/forest Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2019 7:50:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Jones, Mark Lee
Arrest Date 11/21/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Jones, Mark Lee (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2019 11:21.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 11-21-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 01:38, 11/21/2019 and 01:39, 11/21/2019. Reported: 01:39, 11/21/2019.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J