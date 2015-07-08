Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-22-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CRADLE, TEQUANDO LEWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/3/1978
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-22 03:26:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CRUZ, ALAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/23/2002
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-22 09:30:00
|Court Case
|1202019054748
|Charge Description
|ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|REID, RODNEY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/1/1995
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|275
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-22 12:36:00
|Court Case
|7902019054860
|Charge Description
|FORGERY – FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|BELK, ROBERT MAJOR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/10/1976
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-22 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019024795
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HOOKER, RASHAN AMIR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/19/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-22 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019245121
|Charge Description
|AID & ABET LARCENY (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, SHAKIRA MACK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/25/1976
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-22 09:13:00
|Court Case
|5902019244779
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00