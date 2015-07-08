Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-22-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CRADLE, TEQUANDO LEWAYNE
DOB 1/3/1978
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-22 03:26:00
Name CRUZ, ALAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/23/2002
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-22 09:30:00
Court Case 1202019054748
Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name REID, RODNEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/1/1995
Height 6.3
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-22 12:36:00
Court Case 7902019054860
Charge Description FORGERY – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BELK, ROBERT MAJOR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/10/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-22 16:00:00
Court Case 5902019024795
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HOOKER, RASHAN AMIR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/19/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-22 00:30:00
Court Case 5902019245121
Charge Description AID & ABET LARCENY (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DAVIS, SHAKIRA MACK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/25/1976
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-22 09:13:00
Court Case 5902019244779
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00