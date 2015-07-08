Below are the Union County arrests for 11-22-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Davis, Cameron Capel
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Davis, Cameron Capel (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 404 Perry Ln, Marshville, NC, on 11/22/2019 08:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclellan, T
|Name
|Sims, Erica Renee
|Arrest Date
|11-22-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Sims, Erica Renee (O /F/21) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Required To Be Registered, at 305 Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/22/2019 8:36:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R
|Name
|Arant, Nathan Scott
|Arrest Date
|11-22-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Arant, Nathan Scott (W /M/18) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 3916 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 11:30, 11/21/2019 and 08:04, 11/22/2019. Reported: 08:04, 11/22/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Little, Lee Arthur
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2019
|Court Case
|201908380
|Charge
|1) Poss Fraud Id (M) And 2) Obtain Id Using False Info (M),
|Description
|Little, Lee Arthur (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Fraud Id (M) and 2) Obtain Id Using False Info (M), at 1405 Ann St, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2019 09:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Sims, Erica Renee
|Arrest Date
|11-22-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Sims, Erica Renee (O /F/21) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 305 Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/22/2019 8:40:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R
|Name
|Gonzalez, Itzel Colmenares
|Arrest Date
|11-22-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gonzalez, Itzel Colmenares (W /F/23) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1618 Sells St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 11/22/2019 and 08:30, 11/22/2019. Reported: 08:48, 11/22/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Ricketts, T