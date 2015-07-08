Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-23-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FINK, MICHAEL QUIMBY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/23/1996
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-23 02:14:00
|Court Case
|5902019245284
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|FERREIRO-PEREZ, RICARDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/25/1960
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-23 04:50:00
|Court Case
|5902019245307
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JETER, DEVIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/19/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-23 14:10:00
|Court Case
|5902019245327
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LITOVCHENKO, SERGEY VASILYEVICH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/13/1981
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-23 01:18:00
|Court Case
|5902019245283
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MONTFORT, TRAVORIES DEWARN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/10/1981
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-23 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018244678
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|SMITH, TAKISHA LATOYA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/12/1979
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-23 14:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019245325
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00