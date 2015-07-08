Below are the Union County arrests for 11-23-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Blackburn, Wesley James
Arrest Date 11/23/2019
Court Case 201909550
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Blackburn, Wesley James (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1099 Barbee Farm Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2019 03:14.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Palomo, Jose A. Juarez
Arrest Date 11/23/2019
Court Case 201908404
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Palomo, Jose A. Juarez (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at U.s 74/ Morgan Mill, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2019 03:29.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Caudle, Darwin Jacinto
Arrest Date 11/23/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Caudle, Darwin Jacinto (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Sikes Mill Road, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2019 05:45.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Jackimowicz, Zachary James
Arrest Date 11/23/2019
Court Case 201905752
Charge 1) Financial Card Fraud (M) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Jackimowicz, Zachary James (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Financial Card Fraud (M) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2019 09:01.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Rosendo, Franco Mendez
Arrest Date 11/23/2019
Court Case 201908408
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Rosendo, Franco Mendez (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2520 Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2019 09:35.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Bivens, Jeremy Bernard
Arrest Date 11/23/2019
Court Case 201908415
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Bivens, Jeremy Bernard (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 299 Charles St/e Talleyrand Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2019 13:45.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A