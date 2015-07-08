Below are the Union County arrests for 11-23-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Blackburn, Wesley James
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2019
|Court Case
|201909550
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Blackburn, Wesley James (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1099 Barbee Farm Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2019 03:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Palomo, Jose A. Juarez
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2019
|Court Case
|201908404
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Palomo, Jose A. Juarez (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at U.s 74/ Morgan Mill, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2019 03:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Caudle, Darwin Jacinto
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Caudle, Darwin Jacinto (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Sikes Mill Road, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2019 05:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Jackimowicz, Zachary James
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2019
|Court Case
|201905752
|Charge
|1) Financial Card Fraud (M) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Jackimowicz, Zachary James (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Financial Card Fraud (M) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2019 09:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Rosendo, Franco Mendez
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2019
|Court Case
|201908408
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Rosendo, Franco Mendez (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2520 Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2019 09:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Bivens, Jeremy Bernard
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2019
|Court Case
|201908415
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Bivens, Jeremy Bernard (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 299 Charles St/e Talleyrand Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2019 13:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A