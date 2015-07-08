Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-24-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GRAVES, WALTER DANE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/29/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-24 02:32:00
Court Case 5902019245382
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DAVIS, DOROTHY LAMER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/14/1970
Height 5.8
Weight 255
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-24 15:30:00
Court Case 5902019245406
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name KENT, THOMAS EVERETTE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/9/1957
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-24 01:30:00
Court Case 5902019245381
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name FORTSON, LASHA ALEXANDRA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/4/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-24 16:41:00
Court Case 5902018007580
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DAVIS, MAURICE ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/12/1986
Height 5.11
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-24 05:34:00
Court Case 5902019244934
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GODFREY, KAYLA RENEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/5/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-24 15:34:00
Court Case 5902019245410
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 1000.00