Below are the Union County arrests for 11-24-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Keaton, Maxwell Christian
|Arrest Date
|11/24/2019
|Court Case
|201909573
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Keaton, Maxwell Christian (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 4299 Old Monroe Rd/s Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/24/2019 00:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Dubose, Victor Obrien
|Arrest Date
|11-24-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dubose, Victor Obrien (B /M/36) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1199 Icemorlee St/guild St, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2019 10:30:53 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Smith, Phillip Ervin
|Arrest Date
|11/24/2019
|Court Case
|201908429
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Smith, Phillip Ervin (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 525 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2019 02:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Graham, Ronald Gil-stegall
|Arrest Date
|11-24-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Graham, Ronald Gil-stegall (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Carrying Concealed Gun (201909581), at Us 74/s Stewart St., Wingate, on 11/24/2019 12:19:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R
|Name
|Melton, Crystal Dawn
|Arrest Date
|11/24/2019
|Court Case
|201908429
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Melton, Crystal Dawn (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 525 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2019 02:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Singletary, Xavier Devonte Jermain
|Arrest Date
|11-24-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Singletary, Xavier Devonte Jermain (B /M/24) Cited on Charge of Carrying Concealed Gun (201909581), at Us 74/s Stewart St., Wingate, on 11/24/2019 12:26:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R