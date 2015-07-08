Below are the Union County arrests for 11-24-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Keaton, Maxwell Christian
Arrest Date 11/24/2019
Court Case 201909573
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Keaton, Maxwell Christian (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 4299 Old Monroe Rd/s Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/24/2019 00:59.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Dubose, Victor Obrien
Arrest Date 11-24-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Dubose, Victor Obrien (B /M/36) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1199 Icemorlee St/guild St, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2019 10:30:53 AM.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Smith, Phillip Ervin
Arrest Date 11/24/2019
Court Case 201908429
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Smith, Phillip Ervin (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 525 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2019 02:09.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Graham, Ronald Gil-stegall
Arrest Date 11-24-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Graham, Ronald Gil-stegall (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Carrying Concealed Gun (201909581), at Us 74/s Stewart St., Wingate, on 11/24/2019 12:19:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Haywood, C R

Name Melton, Crystal Dawn
Arrest Date 11/24/2019
Court Case 201908429
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Melton, Crystal Dawn (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 525 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2019 02:25.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Singletary, Xavier Devonte Jermain
Arrest Date 11-24-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Singletary, Xavier Devonte Jermain (B /M/24) Cited on Charge of Carrying Concealed Gun (201909581), at Us 74/s Stewart St., Wingate, on 11/24/2019 12:26:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Haywood, C R