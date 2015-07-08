Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-25-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MICHILENA, CARLOS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/29/1993
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-25 04:16:00
Court Case 5902019245453
Charge Description POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GIVENS, TRAVANTE EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/1/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-25 13:37:00
Court Case 5902019241502
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name RATLIFF, JAMESE DAVID
Arrest Type
DOB 11/15/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-25 17:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MINGO, DAZOVEEN RAKEEM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/3/2000
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-25 08:15:00
Court Case 5902019245045
Charge Description HOMICIDE – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name LUNA-GARZA, CARLOS EDIEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/28/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-25 13:52:00
Court Case 5902019245500
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name AVERY, CAMRYN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/26/2001
Height 5.3
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-25 15:14:00
Court Case 5902019245520
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount