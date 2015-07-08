Below are the Union County arrests for 11-25-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Cohandan Francis C
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2019
|Court Case
|201908346
|Charge
|1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), And 3) False Imprisonment (M),
|Description
|Smith, Cohandan Francis C (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), and 3) False Imprisonment (M), at 4000 Alice Flagg Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/25/2019 19:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Rucker, R D
|Name
|Reid, Kenneth Lamar
|Arrest Date
|11-25-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Reid, Kenneth Lamar (B /M/25) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 2715 Nottingham Ln, Monroe, NC, on 13:55, 11/25/2019. Reported: 13:55, 11/25/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Sykes, T L
|Name
|Stewart, Daniel
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Stewart, Daniel (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/25/2019 20:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On School Employee/volunteer
|Arrest Date
|11-25-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On School Employee/volunteer (C), at [Address], on 09:30, 11/18/2019. Reported: 14:15, 11/25/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Cole, P M
|Name
|Griffin, Alex Michael
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Griffin, Alex Michael (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 599 Windy Dr/citrus Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/25/2019 01:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Briningstool, Don K
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F) And 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
|Description
|Briningstool, Don K (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F) and 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 3026 Twilight Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/25/2019 22:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S