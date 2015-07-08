Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-26-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIS, JAMAR DAQUAN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/4/1994
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-26 00:54:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CLARK, JACQUES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/27/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-26 09:46:00
Court Case 5902019245118
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name COTTON, JAMES
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/24/1968
Height 6.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-26 16:43:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name REVELS, JAMIE KIM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/4/1982
Height 5.3
Weight 138
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-26 00:36:00
Court Case 5902019242806
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GREIG, JEAN DAVID
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/25/1976
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-26 10:13:00
Court Case 5902019245638
Charge Description OBTAIN CS BY FRAUD/FORGERY (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GIBSON, TREMAYNE DAVONTA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/22/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-26 15:40:00
Court Case 2902019050095
Charge Description CYBERSTALKING
Bond Amount 1500.00