Below are the Union County arrests for 11-26-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Delafuente, Asa Tyler
Arrest Date 11/26/2019
Court Case
Charge Dv Protection Violation (M),
Description Delafuente, Asa Tyler (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protection Violation (M), at 6312 Clearwater Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/26/2019 12:38.
Arresting Officer Gallis, S B

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 11-26-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 01:29, 11/26/2019. Reported: 01:29, 11/26/2019.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Caldarera, Jessica Lee
Arrest Date 11/26/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Caldarera, Jessica Lee (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at Lake Park, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/26/2019 12:43.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 11-26-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (B /M/09) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 515 Elizabeth Av, Monroe, NC, on 07:30, 11/26/2019. Reported: 10:21, 11/26/2019.
Arresting Officer Caldwell, R M

Name Hailey, Janajha Nijhe
Arrest Date 11/26/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On School Employee/Volunteer (M) And 2) Disorderly Conduct In Public Building (M),
Description Hailey, Janajha Nijhe (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On School Employee/volunteer (M) and 2) Disorderly Conduct In Public Building (M), at 100 S Forest Hills School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 11/26/2019 13:22.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Sterling, Pamela
Arrest Date 11-26-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Sterling, Pamela (W /F/42) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 603 Sunnybrook Dr, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 11/19/2019 and 04:00, 11/26/2019. Reported: 11:09, 11/26/2019.
Arresting Officer Elkins, D G