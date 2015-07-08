Below are the Union County arrests for 11-26-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Delafuente, Asa Tyler
|Arrest Date
|11/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dv Protection Violation (M),
|Description
|Delafuente, Asa Tyler (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protection Violation (M), at 6312 Clearwater Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/26/2019 12:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallis, S B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|11-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 01:29, 11/26/2019. Reported: 01:29, 11/26/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Caldarera, Jessica Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Caldarera, Jessica Lee (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at Lake Park, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/26/2019 12:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|11-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (B /M/09) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 515 Elizabeth Av, Monroe, NC, on 07:30, 11/26/2019. Reported: 10:21, 11/26/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Caldwell, R M
|Name
|Hailey, Janajha Nijhe
|Arrest Date
|11/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On School Employee/Volunteer (M) And 2) Disorderly Conduct In Public Building (M),
|Description
|Hailey, Janajha Nijhe (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On School Employee/volunteer (M) and 2) Disorderly Conduct In Public Building (M), at 100 S Forest Hills School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 11/26/2019 13:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Sterling, Pamela
|Arrest Date
|11-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Sterling, Pamela (W /F/42) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 603 Sunnybrook Dr, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 11/19/2019 and 04:00, 11/26/2019. Reported: 11:09, 11/26/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Elkins, D G