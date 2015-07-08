Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-27-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|THOMPSON, TARUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/29/1999
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-27 06:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019244978
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|BELLAMY, SHAQUANA S
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/25/1985
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-27 14:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019014841
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|WILSON, CHARLOTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/29/1966
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-27 08:48:00
|Court Case
|5902019244817
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LIPSCOMB, SHONTRELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/10/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-27 14:40:00
|Court Case
|5902019245872
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|DUNLAP, JOHNNY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/9/1970
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-27 00:31:00
|Court Case
|5902019245806
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MITCHELL, ELIJAH KEJUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/1/1997
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-11-27 10:11:00
|Court Case
|5902017232214
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|20000.00