Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-27-2019 of mecklenburg.

Name THOMPSON, TARUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/29/1999
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-27 06:00:00
Court Case 5902019244978
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name BELLAMY, SHAQUANA S
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/25/1985
Height 5.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-27 14:30:00
Court Case 5902019014841
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name WILSON, CHARLOTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/29/1966
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-27 08:48:00
Court Case 5902019244817
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LIPSCOMB, SHONTRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/10/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-27 14:40:00
Court Case 5902019245872
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 250.00

Name DUNLAP, JOHNNY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/9/1970
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-27 00:31:00
Court Case 5902019245806
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MITCHELL, ELIJAH KEJUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/1/1997
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-27 10:11:00
Court Case 5902017232214
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 20000.00