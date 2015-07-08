Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-28-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BROWN, EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/9/1982
Height 6.1
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-28 02:32:00
Court Case 5902019245924
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name PEREZ-ROMERO, JOSE GREGORIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/27/1978
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-28 01:52:00
Court Case 5902019245929
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HARRIS, WILLIAM LLOYD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/12/1973
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-28 02:39:00
Court Case 5902019245934
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name JENKINS, SHEMAR CALEB
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/25/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-28 02:16:00
Court Case 5902019245930
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ASHLEY, AUSTIN TAYLOR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/30/1998
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-28 03:39:00
Court Case 5902019245935
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name NIEHOUS, MICHAEL GARRETT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/26/1993
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-28 03:10:00
Court Case 5902019245936
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 2500.00