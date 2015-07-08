Below are the Union County arrests for 11-28-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Kirby, David Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 5) Fail To Appear – Misd (Misd Larceny (M),
|Description
|Kirby, David Lee (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 5) Fail To Appear – Misd (misd Larceny (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2019 14:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Chavez, Annai
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2019
|Court Case
|201908555
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd (Speeding, Reckless Driving To End), M (M),
|Description
|Chavez, Annai (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (speeding, Reckless Driving To End), M (M), at Quarry Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2019 15:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Ricketts, T
|Name
|Vuksanovich, Jason Andrew
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 6) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 7) Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Vuksanovich, Jason Andrew (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 6) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 7) Financial Card Theft (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2019 17:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Vuksanovich, Jason Andrew
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Vuksanovich, Jason Andrew (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Financial Card Theft (F), at 6804 Stoney Ridge Rd, Stallings, NC, on 11/28/2019 19:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcqueen, E J
|Name
|Irby, Samuel Vann Cash
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 7) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 8) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 9) Financial Card Theft (F), And 10) Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Irby, Samuel Vann Cash (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 7) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 8) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 9) Financial Card Theft (F), and 10) Financial Card Theft (F), at 6708 Brookgreen Ter, Matthews, NC, on 11/28/2019 20:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Ashe, P R
|Name
|Davis, Preston Gunter
|Arrest Date
|11-28-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Davis, Preston Gunter (W /M/21) Cited on Charge of Hit & Run – Leave Scene (201909721), at 400 Deercross Ln/carisbrooke Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/28/2019 12:46:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E