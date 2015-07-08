Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-29-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LEFAUVE, REGINA MAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/26/1967
Height 5.5
Weight 167
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-29 00:32:00
Court Case 5902019246003
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, AMY RAGAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/26/1980
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-29 09:40:00
Court Case 5902019246018
Charge Description ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Bond Amount

Name WALLACE, MADONNA KIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/29/1978
Height 5.3
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-29 13:30:00
Court Case 5902019246057
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 8000.00

Name TEJAN-THOMAS, OMBA MARILYN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/12/1982
Height 5.3
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-29 00:00:00
Court Case 5902019246002
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name OGLETREE, TAYLOR LEE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/10/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-29 10:30:00
Court Case 4002019029187
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 100.00

Name MAXWELL, MARQUEZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/23/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-11-29 15:00:00
Court Case 5902019243682
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 1000.00