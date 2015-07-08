Below are the Union County arrests for 11-29-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ashcraft, Robert Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Damage Computers, Programs, Systems, Network & Resources (F),
|Description
|Ashcraft, Robert Lee (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Damage Computers, Programs, Systems, Network & Resources (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2019 05:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Kimball, M M
|Name
|King, Miriam Rebecca
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|King, Miriam Rebecca (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1 W Hwy 74, NC, on 11/29/2019 09:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A
|Name
|Newell, Brandy Nicole
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Resisting Public Officer (M) And 2) Ficticious Info To Officer (M),
|Description
|Newell, Brandy Nicole (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resisting Public Officer (M) and 2) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), at 361 Mountview Ct Se, Concord, NC, on 11/29/2019 10:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L
|Name
|Mungo, Joshua Omar
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2019
|Court Case
|201909274
|Charge
|1) Attempt Break/Enter Motor Veh (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 7) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 8) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 10) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 11) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 12) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 13) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 14) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 15) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 16) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 17) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 18) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 19) Larceny-Firearm (F), 20) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 21) Larceny-Felony (F), 22) Financial Card Theft (F), And 23) Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Mungo, Joshua Omar (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempt Break/enter Motor Veh (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 6) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 7) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 8) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 10) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 11) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 12) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 13) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 14) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 15) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 16) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 17) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 18) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 19) Larceny-firearm (F), 20) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 21) Larceny-felony (F), 22) Financial Card Theft (F), and 23) Financial Card Theft (F), at 239 E East Avenue, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2019 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Thompson, Demond Orlando
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2019
|Court Case
|201900538
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Demond Orlando (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 613 Elaine St, Marshville, NC, on 11/29/2019 17:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Busby, Taylor Evan
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Lar Remove/Dest/Deact Compo (F), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Busby, Taylor Evan (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Lar Remove/dest/deact Compo (F), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 6350 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 11/29/2019 17:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S